Nunez went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-1 victory over the Tigers.

Nunez got the nod at second base with Rafael Devers returning from the disabled list Saturday. Nunez drove in a run during the second inning on a groundout to shortstop, and he tacked on another in the fourth on an infield single. He's collected six homers, 26 RBI and four stolen bases over 84 games in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories