Nunez went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-1 victory over the Tigers.

Nunez got the nod at second base with Rafael Devers returning from the disabled list Saturday. Nunez drove in a run during the second inning on a groundout to shortstop, and he tacked on another in the fourth on an infield single. He's collected six homers, 26 RBI and four stolen bases over 84 games in 2018.