Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Playing simulated game Tuesday

Nunez (knee) will participate in a simulated game Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Nunez will hit and practice playing the field in Tuesday's workout. It had previously been determined that Nunez wouldn't be able to return during the regular season, but his availability for the postseason remained in question. Further information regarding his status should be available after Tuesday's workout.

