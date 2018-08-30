Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Pops ninth homer
Nunez went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and an additional two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.
Nunez got the Red Sox on the board in the second inning with his solo shot off Trevor Richards. The 31-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games and has nine on the year, though he has just seven stolen bases after swiping 24 in 2017 and 40 in 2016. Nunez is expected to return to a utility role once Rafael Devers (hamstring) completes his rehab assignment.
