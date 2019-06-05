Nunez hit a three-run pinch hit home run in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Stepping to the plate for Brock Holt in the eighth inning, Nunez broke open a 3-2 game with his second homer of the year. The veteran utility player has only started five of the last 11 games, but he's taking advantage of his opportunities, slashing .409/.435/.591 in 23 plate appearances over that stretch with the home run, four runs and six RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories