Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Precautionary scratch from spring debut
Nunez was initially slated to start at second base in his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday against the Twins, but was scratched due to rainy weather in Florida, freelance sports writer Maureen Mullen reports.
Since Nunez didn't come to terms on a contract with the Red Sox until mid-February, he entered spring training behind the rest of his teammates and is only now ready to participate in games. It looks like his spring debut will have to wait until Thursday, however, as the Red Sox aren't eager to expose Nunez to slippery infield conditions while he ranks as the top replacement to second baseman Dustin Pedroia (knee), who is expected to be sidelined until late May. Look for Nunez to get his fair share of at-bats in over the remainder of Grapefruit League to prepare for a full-time role to begin the season. He'll likely occupy a spot near the bottom of the Boston order, which could limit his running opportunities relative to the past two seasons, during which he has stolen a combined 64 bases.
