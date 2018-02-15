Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Re-signs with Red Sox
Nunez (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
Specifics regarding the deal have yet to be released, but assuming he passes his physical, Nunez should be back with the Red Sox in 2018. The 30-year-old split time between San Francisco and Boston last season, joining the Red Sox via trade in late July. While injuries limited him to 114 games, Nunez was once again productive when healthy, hitting a combined .313/.341/.460 with 12 homers and 24 stolen bases. A knee injury kept him off the team's ALDS roster, but he's expected to be healthy heading into spring training and should open the season as the team's starting second baseman with Dustin Pedroia (knee) expected to be sidelined until May, though he could be shifted to a super-utility role once Pedroia returns.
