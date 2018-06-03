Nunez will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Astros, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Nunez had been in line to transition to a utility role following Dustin Pedroia's return from the 10-day disabled list May 26, but it only took a week before Pedroia suffered a setback that landed him back on the DL. It's unclear how long of an absence Pedroia will face this time around, but his injury opens an everyday role at the keystone back up for Nunez, who is only playing third base Sunday because Rafael Devers is getting a breather. Though he's getting on-base at a lowly .265 clip this season and hasn't been active in the run game as usual (2-for-3 on stolen-base attempts), Nunez's placement in a high-powered lineup should inflate his run production even if continues to struggle at the dish. Nunez may be worth a look in any AL-only or deeper mixed leagues where he may have been dropped shortly after Pedroia was activated.