Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Receives breather Sunday
Nunez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Nunez will get a much deserved day off after starting 19 straight games for his new team. In his place, Brock Holt will draw the start at second base, batting leadoff. The 30-year-old has been phenomenal for the Red Sox, slashing .345/.374/.552 with four homers and three stolen bases.
