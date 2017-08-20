Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Receives breather Sunday

Nunez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Nunez will get a much deserved day off after starting 19 straight games for his new team. In his place, Brock Holt will draw the start at second base, batting leadoff. The 30-year-old has been phenomenal for the Red Sox, slashing .345/.374/.552 with four homers and three stolen bases.