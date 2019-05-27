Nunez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Astros.

Nunez tacked on an insurance run in the ninth inning, driving home his 11th run of the season on a groundout. The 31-year-old has struggled at the dish through the first third of the 2019 campaign, slashing .205/.220/.273 with four extra-base hits.