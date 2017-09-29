Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Regular season over
Nunez (knee) will not play again during the regular season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Nunez believes he will be ready to go when postseason play begins next week, but he will not play this weekend, so fantasy owners should not expect to get any further utility out of him.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Confident about postseason availability•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Could play this weekend•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Bats, runs Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Team looking at equipment changes•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Remains without timetable•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: No additional damage to knee•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...