Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Regular season over

Nunez (knee) will not play again during the regular season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Nunez believes he will be ready to go when postseason play begins next week, but he will not play this weekend, so fantasy owners should not expect to get any further utility out of him.

