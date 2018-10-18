Nunez (ankle) is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Rafael Devers will man third base against Justin Verlander in this one as Nunez continues to nurse a right ankle injury he suffered earlier in the series. Through the first four games of the series, Nunez is 1-for-5 with a walk. It's unclear if he'll be available off the bench.