Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Remains out for Game 5
Nunez (ankle) is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Rafael Devers will man third base against Justin Verlander in this one as Nunez continues to nurse a right ankle injury he suffered earlier in the series. Through the first four games of the series, Nunez is 1-for-5 with a walk. It's unclear if he'll be available off the bench.
