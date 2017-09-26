Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Remains without timetable
Manager John Farrell said Nunez (knee) has no timetable for his return, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Nunez aggravated his injured right knee during Monday's game against Toronto, and while he didn't sustain any additional damage, it's unclear when he may be able to return. He didn't participate in any baseball activities Tuesday; an updated timetable likely won't come into focus until he is able to do so.
