Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Removed after aggravating knee injury

Nunez was forced to leave Monday's game against Toronto after aggravating his injured right knee, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Nunez hit the ball in hard in both of his at-bats, recording a double and a lineout, but he was pinch-hit for in the fifth inning. The severity is unclear, but Nunez should be considered day-to-day and his status for the regular season -- at least -- is in jeopardy.