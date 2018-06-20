Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Nunez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Nunez will hit the bench after going 1-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Twins -- his seventh start in eight games. Despite seeing consistent playing time with Dustin Pedroia (knee) on the disabled list, Nunez has been relatively ineffective at the dish this month, slashing .241/.313/.241 with two stolen bases in 16 games (15 starts). Brock Holt will start at the keystone and hit seventh in this one.
