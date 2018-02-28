Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Return likely by next week

Manager Alex Cora indicated the Red Sox plan to debut Nunez at designated hitter against the Rays next Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reported earlier this week that Nunez could be in the lineup Saturday or Sunday -- which is still a possibility -- but the current plan is for him to debut against Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old is expected to be the Red Sox's primary second baseman until starter Dustin Pedroia is able to return from offseason knee surgery.