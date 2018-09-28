Nunez (hamstring) is back in action as expected Friday, batting seventh as the designated hitter against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Nunez has missed seven games while battling hamstring tightness. The Red Sox appear to be following the plan laid out earlier in the week, with Nunez serving as the designated hitter Friday and then likely playing third base in Sunday's game.

