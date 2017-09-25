Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Returns to action Monday

Nunez (knee) is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Monday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Nunez hasn't played since Sept. 9 due to a strained PCL, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup after successfully running the bases Sunday. It's unclear if the Red Sox will be comfortable deploying him in an everyday role right off the bat, but that will likely depend on how his knee responds after a couple of initial appearances. The 30-year-old, who owns a .312/.340/.458 line with 12 homers and 24 stolen bases in 113 games this season, will face lefty Brett Anderson in his return to the lineup.