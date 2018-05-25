Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Role changing with Pedroia return
Nunez went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.
Nunez has been the primary starter at second base all season, but with news that Dustin Pedroia (knee) will be activated Friday, Nunez's primary role shifts to that of a utility infielder. The Red Sox won't push Pedroia immediately, so Nunez will continue to get starts at second, but we'll probably see more of him at third base, where the 21-year-old Rafael Devers is hitting just .159 over the last 18 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...