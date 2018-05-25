Nunez went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

Nunez has been the primary starter at second base all season, but with news that Dustin Pedroia (knee) will be activated Friday, Nunez's primary role shifts to that of a utility infielder. The Red Sox won't push Pedroia immediately, so Nunez will continue to get starts at second, but we'll probably see more of him at third base, where the 21-year-old Rafael Devers is hitting just .159 over the last 18 games.