Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Scores twice Tuesday
Nunez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and scored two runs in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.
Nunez made some things happen Tuesday, involving himself in all of Boston's offense, something he hasn't done much of since the first half of April. The multi-hit game came at a good time for Nunez, who had hit .167 (9-for-54) and watched his average drop to .229 since the last time he had more than one hit in a game. His struggles at the plate could lead to him ceding at-bats at second base to Brock Holt, who returned from a hamstring injury Tuesday.
