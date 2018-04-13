Nunez went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Nunez has been quiet to start the season, hitting towards the bottom of the Red Sox lineup. Despite that, he has scored eight runs with just a .283 on-base percentage. Most troubling about his early season struggles is that Nunez has stolen zero bases on only one attempt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories