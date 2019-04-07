Nunez will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

With Brock Holt (eye) joining Dustin Pedroia (knee) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Nunez suddenly finds himself as the Red Sox's clear No. 1 option at the keystone. He'll draw his second straight start in the series finale, but Nunez could find himself back in a timeshare as soon as Tuesday, when Pedroia could be ready to come off the IL, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Pedroia's impending return thus takes some of the steam out of Nunez's fantasy potential heading into the upcoming week.