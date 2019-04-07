Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Second straight start at keystone
Nunez will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
With Brock Holt (eye) joining Dustin Pedroia (knee) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Nunez suddenly finds himself as the Red Sox's clear No. 1 option at the keystone. He'll draw his second straight start in the series finale, but Nunez could find himself back in a timeshare as soon as Tuesday, when Pedroia could be ready to come off the IL, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Pedroia's impending return thus takes some of the steam out of Nunez's fantasy potential heading into the upcoming week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Starts at second base•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Shortstop fill-in•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Likely slated for platoon role•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Exercises player option for 2019•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Plans to pick up player option•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Held out of Game 5 lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...