Nunez went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Twins.

Nunez has recorded three straight multi-hit performances following Sunday's tilt, going 6-for-11 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI over Boston's weekend series. After hitting a stellar .311 with both the Giants and Red Sox a season ago, Nunez sports a .255 average through 87 games in 2018.

