Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Seeing action at DH
Nunez will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter and will bat eighth Sunday against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Though Nunez has been used largely as a utility infielder during his time in Boston, each of his last four starts have come at designated hitter with Michael Chavis having locked down a regular role at second base while Dustin Pedroia (knee) has been sidelined. With Pedroia and Brock Holt (shoulder) both in the midst of rehab assignments and nearing returns to the active roster, Nunez's opportunity to pick up semi-regular at-bats could soon take a hit.
