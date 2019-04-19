Nunez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain Friday.

The move was made retroactive to Thursday, so the veteran infielder could return as soon as April 28. It's unclear if he's expected to need more than a minimum-length stay. Tzu-Wei Lin and Michael Chavis were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in corresponding moves for Nunez and Erasmo Ramirez, who was designated for assignment.

