Nunez (back) will begin his rehab assignment on Monday at Triple-A Pawtucket, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cotillo also noted that Nunez is set to get about 20 at-bats prior to being activated, meaning it will be a relatively quick rehab stint for him. Prior to hitting the injured list, Nunez had earned regular playing time at second base, though he managed to hit just .159/.178/.182 through 46 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories