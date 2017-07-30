Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Shines again Saturday
Nunez went 3-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI in a win over the Royals on Saturday.
Nunez is now 5-for-9 since joining the Red Sox, and he's batted second in both starts. That's a juicy fantasy setup, and Nunez's defensive flexibility should yield consistent at-bats moving forward. He has the potential to be a difference maker down the stretch.
