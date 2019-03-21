Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Shortstop fill-in
Nunez started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Nunez, who didn't play shortstop last season, has made two Grapefruit League starts there and is feeling healthier this spring, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. Nunez dealt with knee issues in 2018, which showed in his advanced fielding metrics (-14 DRS at second base, -4 at third). "He'll tell you last year was a challenge for him," said manager Alex Cora. "We saw it early. It got better with time but right now he feels good and wanted to play short before we break camp." Brock Holt could play short, too, but he'll be needed early in the season at second base until Dustin Pedroia (knee) is ready.
