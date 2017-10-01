Play

Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Simulated game set for Monday

Nunez (knee) will have a simulated game Monday at Fenway Park against Roenis Elias, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

If all goes as planned and Nunez progresses through Monday's simulated game without issue, he'll likely be cleared for the start of the ALDS.

