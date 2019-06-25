Nunez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Both of Nunez's RBI singles tied the game, first at 2-2 in the fifth inning and later at 5-5 in the eighth. It was just his third multi-RBI performance since the start of May, giving him 17 on the season alongside a .241 batting average.

More News
Our Latest Stories