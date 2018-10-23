Nunez (ankle) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

It's unclear if Nunez is still dealing with the ankle injury that kept him out of the final two games of the ALCS, but he'll give way to the hot-hitting Rafael Devers in this one, who is slashing .350/.409/.500 with one homer and seven RBI through six games this postseason.