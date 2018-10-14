Nunez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's Game 2 matchup of the ALCS with the Astros, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Nunez started Game 1 at third base, but he made a couple of critical defensive miscues that allowed Houston to take a 1-0 series lead. As a result, he'll hit the bench for Game 2, allowing Rafael Devers to pick up a start at the hot corner.