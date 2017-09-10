Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Sits out Sunday
Nunez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Nunez will be held out of Sunday's game after suffering a knee contusion while sliding into second base during Saturday's contest. Nunez will receive treatment Sunday and Monday with his sights set on returning to action Tuesday against the Athletics.
