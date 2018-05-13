Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Sitting out Sunday
Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Barring an appearance as a pinch hitter later in the contest, Nunez will put his six-game hitting streak on hold Sunday after starting each of the past 10 games. With Nunez resting, Brock Holt will receive the nod at the keystone and bat seventh.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...