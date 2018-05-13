Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Barring an appearance as a pinch hitter later in the contest, Nunez will put his six-game hitting streak on hold Sunday after starting each of the past 10 games. With Nunez resting, Brock Holt will receive the nod at the keystone and bat seventh.

