Nunez (back) will be activated from the injured list prior to Saturday's game against the White Sox, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Nunez has been cleared to rejoin the Red Sox after completing a brief minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket, going 2-for-15 with a homer in four games with the PawSox. The utility infielder will take the roster spot of Tzu-Wei Lin (knee), who is expected to land on the injured list Saturday.