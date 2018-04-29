Nunez will start at second base and lead off Sunday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Nunez, who has most commonly hit sixth or seventh this season, will man the leadoff spot for the first time since April 3 with Mookie Betts (hamstring) receiving the day off. It appears Betts' absence Sunday is more for maintenance purposes than out of any serious concern about his health, so expect Nunez to move back down in the batting order in the near future. In any case, the leadoff assignment Sunday should render Nunez a better value play than he otherwise might be in DFS contests.