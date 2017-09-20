Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Slightly behind schedule

Manager John Farrell said the running part of Nunez's (knee) rehab may take longer than anticipated, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Nunez was unable to run the bases Wednesday as he had planned, putting his possible return against the Reds over the weekend in doubt. He's set to run the bases in Cincinnati on Friday, after which there will hopefully be a clearer idea of where he's at in his recovery. Nunez has been sidelined since Sept. 10 with a sprained right PCL. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Dustin Pedroia will hold down Boston's infield in the meantime.