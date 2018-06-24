Nunez made his first start since Tuesday, serving as the designated hitter Saturday and going 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in a 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

Nunez was getting some breathing space earlier this week after a 7-for-42 (.167) stretch over 12 games, but was pressed back into the starting lineup with Xander Bogaerts (finger) and Mookie Betts (ill) unavailable. As long as Dustin Pedroia (knee) remains sidelined, there is an opening for Nunez, who has not produced this season as he did after joining Boston in 2017.