Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Starts at second base
Nunez started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 12-4 loss to the Mariners.
Nunez and Brock Holt will share second base until Dustin Pedroia (knee) is ready to play. Until that time, expect to see Nunez in the lineup against left-handers and Holt against right-handers. With southpaw Yusei Kikuchi scheduled to pitch for Seattle on Friday, Nunez will start again, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
