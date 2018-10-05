Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Starts at third base Friday
Nunez will man the hot corner and bat sixth in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Nunez only played in two of the final 11 regular-season games due to a hamstring injury, though he went 2-for-3 with a walk during the season finale versus the Yankees. Rafael Devers was withheld from the starting lineup with left-hander J.A. Happ on the hill.
