Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Starts for injured Devers
Nunez started at third base in place of the injured Rafael Devers (hamstring) on Friday. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI in a 7-3 win over the Rays.
Nunez should get the bulk of the starts at third base while Devers is sidelined. This is the third time Devers has landed on the disabled in the past five weeks, the last two times with a hamstring. Manager Alex Cora feels Devers may not have been entirely truthful or realistic when the third baseman said he felt good enough to come off the disabled list the last time, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. "We tried to take care of his workload, I kind of noticed it on that infield hit in Philly, that last one, he kept stretching and stretching and stretching, I was like, 'There's something going on here,'" said Cora. "I talked to him today a little bit. For how bad these guys want to play, you've got to be smart. We need to avoid this." This means the Red Sox, with their 10.5-game lead in the AL East and best record in baseball, have the luxury of not rushing Devers back, which in turn means an everyday role for Nunez at third base. If not for the Devers injury, Nunez and fellow utility infielder Brock Holt would have to share whatever opportunities came available.
