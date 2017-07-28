Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Starts Friday in Red Sox debut
Nunez will DH and hit second for the Red Sox on Friday against the Royals, WEEI.com's Evan Drellich reports.
Nunez will likely spend most of his time manning the hot corner, but is set to begin his Boston career in the DH spot while Rafael Devers draws the start at third. Since the All-Star break, Nunez is hitting .364/.404/.432 with four runs and six RBI. For Friday's game, Hanley Ramirez slides over to first as Mitch Moreland retreats to the bench.
