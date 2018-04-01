Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

It looks like little more than a routine rest day for Nunez, who started the Red Sox's first three games and went 3-for-12 with a home run and two RBI. Brock Holt will pick up a start at the keystone and bat ninth.

