Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Takes seat Sunday
Nunez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
It looks like little more than a routine rest day for Nunez, who started the Red Sox's first three games and went 3-for-12 with a home run and two RBI. Brock Holt will pick up a start at the keystone and bat ninth.
