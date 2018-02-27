Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Targeted for weekend debut

Nunez is expected to make his spring debut this weekend, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

Nunez was a late addition to Boston's roster and has been getting up to speed after an offseason spent rehabbing a knee injury. He's going through full baseball drills and running at 85-90 percent said manager Alex Cora, who is targeting Saturday or Sunday as a day he could serve as designated hitter in a Grapefruit League game. Cora added they have him on a "slow plan," with an eye toward getting him on the field and ready to start at second base when the regular season kicks off.

