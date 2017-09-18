Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Targeting weekend return
Nunez (knee) is aiming to be ready to return by the latter end of Boston's upcoming series against the Reds, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Nunez is expected to practice running the bases Wednesday, which will help give a better indication as to whether or not returning over the weekend is an attainable goal. Once he's back in full health, Nunez will likely serve as a utility player for the Red Sox, as Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and Dustin Pedroia occupy spots in Boston's infield.
