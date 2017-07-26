Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Ticketed for full-time role

Nunez, who was acquired from the Giants on Tuesday, is expected to play regularly once he reports to the Red Sox ahead of Friday's series opener with the Royals, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports. "I think (Nunez) will play a lot for us. He's been very hot. He's one of the best hitters -- since June 1 -- one of the best hitters in baseball. But I think we'll have to probably sit down and visit how he's going to be used," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski left open the possibility that top prospect Rafael Devers could be sent back down to the minors after the Nunez acquisition. Nunez plays multiple positions, including third base, a position that's been a black hole of production for Boston all season. Where Nunez fits into the current roster, and if the Red Sox will acquire a true power bat, will determined over the next few days, but for now, it looks as though the speedy, versatile infielder won't see his playing time take much of a hit with the move from San Francisco.