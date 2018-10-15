Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: To start Game 3
Nunez is expected to return to the starting lineup at third base for Game 3 against the Astros on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Nunez was held out of Game 2 after making a few crucial errors at third base in the series opener, but he'll return to the lineup with Dallas Keuchel slated to toe the rubber for the opposition. Rafael Devers drew the start in Game 2 at the hot corner but will return to the bench Tuesday.
