Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Will run bases Sunday
Nunez (knee) is expected to run the bases Sunday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Running the bases is seen as the biggest step in Nunez's recovery from a PCL strain in his right knee. Manager John Farrell said he wouldn't consider having Nunez play in games until he sees the infielder test the knee by running the bases. He was initially scheduled to run the bases Wednesday in Baltimore before his knee acted up.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Works out again Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Works out Friday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Slightly behind schedule•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Will run bases Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Targeting weekend return•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Return timetable could be moved up•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...