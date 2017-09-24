Play

Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Will run bases Sunday

Nunez (knee) is expected to run the bases Sunday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Running the bases is seen as the biggest step in Nunez's recovery from a PCL strain in his right knee. Manager John Farrell said he wouldn't consider having Nunez play in games until he sees the infielder test the knee by running the bases. He was initially scheduled to run the bases Wednesday in Baltimore before his knee acted up.

