Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: WIll run bases Wednesday
Nunez will test is injured knee when he attempts to run the bases at Camden Yards on Wednesday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Nunez strained the PCL in his right knee 10 days ago and hasn't done much since. Wednesday's session will give the Red Sox an indication of where he's at in his recovery. Manager John Farrell will probably have him test the knee one more time in hopes having Nunez back in the lineup for this weekend's series in Cincinnati.
