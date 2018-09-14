Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Won't play Friday
Nunez (knee) will be held out of Friday's game against the Mets, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Nunez was removed from Thursday's game with a sore right knee, although manager Alex Cora doesn't believe the issue to be serious. Nunez will be held out Friday as a precaution but could return to the starting nine in time for Saturday's matchup.
