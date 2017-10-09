Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Won't require surgery

Nunez said he will not require surgery on his injured knee, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Nunez was dropped from the ALDS roster after aggravating a knee injury in the first inning of Game 1 against the Astros. The good news is MRI results revealed no further damage was done to his knee, so Nunez should be ready to go for spring training next season after taking time to recover in the offseason.